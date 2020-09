Law enforcement officers scuffle with demonstrators during a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

MINSK,Sept 13 — At least 100,000 Belarusian anti-government protesters flooded the centre of Minsk today, a Reuters eyewitness said, and police detained around 250 people, the Interfax news agency cited the Interior Ministry as saying.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is facing a groundswell of public anger after declaring a landslide win at last month’s presidential election that his opponents say was rigged. Lukashenko denies these allegations. — Reuters