Japan’s capital sets new daily record of 366 coronavirus infections

Passersby wearing protective face masks walk past a countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on the day to mark the one-year countdown to the summer games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, July 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 23 — Japan’s capital has reported 366 new coronavirus cases, Yuriko Koike, the governor of Tokyo, said today, a new daily record fuelling fears of a second round of infections.

As Japan began a four-day stretch of holidays, the city’s government declared its highest alert against the disease. Today’s figure took cumulative infections to more than 10,000 in Tokyo, topping a daily high of 293 cases last week.

“A total of 366 cases have turned positive, which was the largest number to date, and a record 4,926 were tested,” Koike told reporters.

“It’s a very big number. Please refrain from going out as much as possible during the four-day weekend. We must stop infections from spreading with everyone’s cooperation.”

Although Japan has suffered about 28,000 infections and more than 1,000 deaths, it has escaped the kind of explosive surge seen elsewhere.

But recent signs of a spurt in infections in Japan, as well as other major economies, such as the United States, have prompted authorities to raise renewed alerts against the virus. — Reuters