Norwegian police arrest person after multiple stabbings in Sarpsborg

OSLO, July 15 — Police in Sarpsborg, in southern Norway, told people to stay in doors after three people were stabbed in several locations in the town late yesterday, with two of the victims sustaining critical injuries.

The police said it had arrested one person, but couldn’t be certain whether there were more people involved in the attack, which motives were not clear immediately.

A picture on a website of a local newspaper Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad showed armed police on a street in the town about 70km south of Norway’s capital Oslo. — Reuters