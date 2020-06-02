544 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 community cases

Office workers wearing face masks take their lunch break at the central business district amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore June 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 2 — Singapore has confirmed 544 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are four community cases, based on the ministry's investigations so far. One involves a Singaporean or permanent resident, while three are work pass holders.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 35,836.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY