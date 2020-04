People with a protective masks walk through the German city of Hanau where a stabbing took place with four injured and two suspects held by police April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, April 29 — Four people were injured in a stabbing incident in the German city of Hanau, police said today, adding that two suspects were detained.

Five to seven men attacked passersby with knives yesterday evening, German magazine Focus cited police as saying, adding that background was unclear. — Reuters