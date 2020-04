Maxime Damecour (right) and Jordan Bowden (not seen) produce laser-cut face shields for medical workers treating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Robocut Studio in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 28, 2020.— Reuters pic

OTTAWA, April 2 — Canada now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll jumped 21 per cent to 127 from Wednesday, according to data posted by the country's public health agency on Thursday.

It said the number of cases had risen to 10,132 from 9,017 on Wednesday, at which point 105 people had died. — Reuters