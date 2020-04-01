Covid-19: 47 more cases in Singapore, new cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory

The Ministry of Health highlighted the formation of a new cluster of infections: The Westlite Toh Guan dormitory near Jurong East estate. — Picture courtesy of Centurion Corporation via TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 1 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 47 more cases of Covid-19, bringing the total numbers of infections here to 926.

Of the 47 new infections, 31 cases were transmitted locally. Thirteen of the 31 cases were linked to previous clusters or infections, while the authorities have not yet established links for the other 18 cases.

The ministry also highlighted the formation of a new cluster of infections: The Westlite Toh Guan dormitory near Jurong East estate.

There were also 16 imported cases who had travel history to Australia, Europe, countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as well as other parts of Asia.

Eight of them had travelled recently to the United Kingdom.

Speaking at a press briefing by the government Covid-19 task force yesterday, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at MOH, said that all but one of the imported cases were Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

To date, a total of 240 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, including 12 who were discharged yesterday.

Case from public healthcare sector

In its media statement, MOH said that one of the newly confirmed cases — identified as Case 891 — is a housekeeper at the Changi General Hospital (CGH).

He is a 22-year-old Indian national who is a long-term pass holder with no recent travel history. He had reported an onset of symptoms on March 29, and test results confirmed he had Covid-19 on the afternoon of March 30.

Before hospital admission, he had gone to work for about two hours on March 30, MOH said.

Update on patients’ conditions

Of the 423 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, MOH said that most patients are stable or improving.

Twenty-two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry added that 260 patients who are clinically well but still test positive for the coronavirus are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Three people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Links between previous cases

Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases, MOH said.

Four of the newly confirmed cases (Cases 922, 924, 925 and 926) are linked to a previous case (Case 875), forming a new cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East).

One more case is linked to the cluster at SingPost Centre (10 Eunos Road 8), which has a total of six confirmed cases now (Cases 581, 689, 724, 740, 796 and 881).

MOH said that contact tracing is underway for 93 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions.

In the past week, the ministry has uncovered links for 33 previous cases. — TODAY