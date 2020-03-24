India to go under total virus lockdown, says PM Modi

Police detain a youth as he argues with them after they cleared the site of the longest-running protest against a new citizenship law following the lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi March 24, 2020. — Reuters

NEW DELHI, March 24 — India’s 1.3 billion people will go under “total lockdown” from midnight today (1830 GMT/2.30am Malaysian time) for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“From 12 midnight today, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown,” Modi said in a national television address to the world’s second most-populous nation.

“To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown.” — AFP