Children wearing masks to prevent contacting Covid-19 on a frozen river during the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, February 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 1 — South Korea reported 210 new coronavirus cases this afternoon local time, raising the country’s total infections to 3,736, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The updated numbers added to the 376 recorded earlier in the day. KCDC also reported an 18th death linked to the virus. — Reuters