This handout picture taken February 19, 2020 shows South Korean health officials wearing protective suits and spraying disinfectant in front of the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the Daegu. — Daegu Metropolitan City Namgu handout pic via AFP

SEOUL, Feb 20 — South Korea reported yesterday the first death in the country of a person infected with Covid-19 and 22 new cases bringing the total to 104.

The exact cause of death is being investigated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Most of the new cases confirmed are in the city of Daegu where a person who was infected with the virus had attended church services and visited a hospital before testing positive. — Reuters