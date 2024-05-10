KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — In the next two weeks, students of higher education institutions (IPT) will have access to existing information and findings of research at ministries and government agencies in an effort to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that access will be provided through cloud computing, coordinated by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti).

“... cloud computing is currently limited, (but) with our new policy, we want to expedite (access to information and research for students)...I want MOSTI to give its agencies another reminder so that students can have access to them and their information (and research findings).

“I give two weeks for all research bodies involved in inter-ministry research to be ready to give access to all universities.”

Anwar said this during the ‘Temu Anwar’ session as part of the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Nexus 2024 (MY AI NEXUS 2024) programme at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today. — Bernama

