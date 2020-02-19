Covid-19: 3 new cases diagnosed, including 2 linked to existing clusters

Contact tracing is underway for the remaining eight locally transmitted cases. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 — Three more cases of the Covid-19 infection have been diagnosed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday (Feb 19). This brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 84.

Contact tracing is underway for the remaining eight locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to mainland China, MOH said.

A total of 34 have fully recovered and been discharged. Of the 50 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Four are in a critical condition in the intensive care unit, MOH said. Five cases were discharged from hospital today, MOH said.

Of the three new cases, one is linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster and another is linked to the Grace Assembly of God Cluster. Contact tracing is underway for the third case to establish any links to previous cases or travel to China, MOH said.

With the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, links between a vast majority of locally transmitted cases have been established — they had travel history to China, or were linked to existing clusters or other cases.

Five cases of the coronavirus infection were discharged on Wednesday (Cases 1, 32, 33, 44 and 55). This brings the number who have recovered from the infection to 34.

Once a case is identified, MOH said it would closely monitor all close contacts. As a precautionary measure, they will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient. In addition, all other identified contacts who have a low risk of being infected will be under active surveillance, and will be contacted daily to monitor their health status.

As of 12pm today, MOH has identified 2,593 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,172 are currently quarantined, and 1,421 have completed their quarantine. — TODAY