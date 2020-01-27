Taliban says has brought down US military plane in Afghanistan

The Taliban said it had shot down a US military plane in the central Afghan province of Ghazni. — Reuters file pic

KABUL, Jan 27 — The Taliban said it had shot down a US military plane in the central Afghan province of Ghazni today, killing all personnel on board.

“The plane, which was on an intelligence mission, was brought down in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said in a statement, adding that everyone on board, including high ranking officers, had been killed.

A senior defence official investigating the crash said no senior US official was killed and added that they were still investigating the cause of the crash. No one from the US military was immediately available for comment. — Reuters