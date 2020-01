A woman wears a mask as she walks past a health warning poster at hospital, in Hong Kong January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 — Hong Kong’s government said today it will ban residents of China’s Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, or people who have visited Hubei in the past 14 days from entering the city from tomorrow.

The rule does not apply to Hong Kong residents, it added in a statement, without giving an end date to the ban. — Reuters