Khashoggi's death drew protests and condemnation of the Saudi kingdom— Reuters pic

RIYADH, Dec 23 — Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said today five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years in the case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

He said Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was investigated but not charged and was released. — Reuters