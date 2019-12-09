New Zealand volcano popular with tourists erupts

An aerial view of White Island in the Bay of Plenty, North Island, New Zealand. — Picture via Wikipedia

WELLINGTON, Dec 9 — New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted suddenly today, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before.

The country’s National Emergency Management Agency, said a “moderate volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano.

Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people walking inside the rim at 2:10pm local time (0110 GMT), before images went dark when the eruption occurred minutes later.

The local mayor said he feared there had been “injuries” in the eruption. — AFP