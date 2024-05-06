PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding investigations of three senior officials at the Kemubu Agricultural Development Board (Kada), who are implicated in alleged bribery.

The ministry said in a statement that it was aware of the investigation by the enforcement agency against officers under its agency, which includes a general manager.

“KPKM takes this investigation seriously and is ready to cooperate fully with the responsible enforcement agency so that this case can be investigated fairly and transparently,” it said.

According to the statement, KPKM is always committed to efforts in prevention of corruption and prioritises a high level of integrity among its officials and will not tolerate corrupt practices and malpractice without integrity.

“Continuous efforts are always taken by the KPKM in combating any form of abuse of power, conflict of interest, corruption and malpractice through the improvement of internal instructions involving various departments and agencies under the KPKM,” according to the statement.

Earlier, media reports said the Kelantan MACC arrested three senior government agency officials, aged 40, 47 and 49, yesterday.

According to sources, they were detained to enable the MACC to carry out further investigations in accordance with Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 (receiving gratification), which is soliciting and accepting bribes. — Bernama

