HK resident Alex Yeung repatriated for holding illegal assembly in Singapore

Singapore police say there had been calls to release Hong Kong businessman Alex Yeung (pic) and take no further action against him. — Image courtesy of Alex Yeung channel/YouTube via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 — Hong Kong resident Alex Yeung has been repatriated after he organised a public assembly in Singapore without a permit, which is an offence under the Public Order Act.

The Singapore Police Force said in a media release late yesterday that after investigations, Yeung was issued a stern warning for the offence and will not be allowed to enter Singapore again in future without prior permission from the Controller of Immigration.

Police also said that a 55-year-old naturalised Singaporean was given a stern warning for facilitating the same offence, but did not give more details.

It was reported earlier this month that Yeung organised a gathering on October 11, welcoming people of Chinese ethnicity residing in Singapore to give their opinions on the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

He had publicised the event on his Facebook page.

The gathering, which was held at first in Kimoto Gastro Bar at The [email protected] Bay, was later moved to a public area in the vicinity of The Promontory at Marina Boulevard.

Since then, Yeung had to assist the authorities with investigations. His passport was impounded but he was not arrested or in custody.

Police said yesterday that there had been calls for Singapore to release Yeung and to take no further action against him.

However, they said: “Singapore has always been clear that foreigners should not advocate their political causes (here), through public assemblies, and other prohibited means.

“The police investigated Yeung’s case in accordance with our usual processes and in accordance with our laws.”

Yeung, who has his own YouTube channel, is the founder of the Wah Kee restaurant chain, which has outlets in Hong Kong and Japan.

On his channel, he has posted various videos about the protests in Hong Kong as well as his views about the violence. He has also talked about his respect for the city's police force in making Hong Kong what used to be one of the safest places in the world. — TODAY