Pro-government supporters and a riot policeman flash thumbs up during a rally in Hong Kong, China, November 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 16 — Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers in shorts and t-shirts joined pro-China residents in Hong Kong on Saturday to clean up barricades and debris after anti-government protests blocked roads, according to broadcaster RTHK.

The soldiers rarely leave their barracks in the Chinese-ruled city, which has been rocked by anti-government protests for months. — Reuters