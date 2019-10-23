Indonesia cabinet unveiled, taps opposition and Gojek founder

Widodo beat Subianto in April elections to secure another term as president of the world’s third-biggest democracy. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Oct 23 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo today unveiled his new cabinet for a second term, picking former industry minister Airlangga Hartarto to head his economic team and retaining economist Sri Mulyani Indrawati as finance minister.

Prabowo Subianto, opposition leader in Widodo's first term and sole challenger in April's bitterly fought poll, will serve as defence minister, Widodo said at the presidential palace.

The co-founder and chief executive of Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek was named education and culture minister. Arifin Tasrif, a former head of the state fertilizer maker, was named minister of energy and mineral resources.

The president's long-term ally Luhut Pandjaitan retained his role as coordinating minister for maritime affairs, which also oversees the natural resources sector and investment. — Reuters