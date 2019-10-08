Trump defends US relations with Turkey after bipartisan backlash

US President Donald Trump said his critics 'conveniently forgot' Turkey was a big trading partner. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 — US President Donald Trump today continued to defend Washington’s relationship with Turkey after a bipartisan backlash over his decision to withdraw US troops from northeastern Syria in a move that critics fear opens the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces.

“So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet. They have also been good to deal with,” Trump wrote in posts on Twitter.

“Also remember, and importantly, that Turkey is an important member in good standing of NATO,” Trump added. — Reuters