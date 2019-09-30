Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran, political solution 'better'

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives for the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 9, 2018. — Saudi Royal Court/Handout pic via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 — Saudi Arabia's crown prince warned in an interview aired yesterday that crude prices could spike to “unimaginably high numbers” if the world does not come together to deter Iran, but said he would prefer a political solution to a military one.

“If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran, we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the CBS programme 60 Minutes.

The crown prince, in an interview conducted on Tuesday, said he agreed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the September 14 attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities were an act of war by Iran.

But he said he preferred a peaceful resolution because that “is much better than the military one.” He added that a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would collapse the global economy. The United States, European powers and Saudi Arabia have blamed the attacks on Iran. Tehran has denied any involvement.

US President Donald Trump should meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to craft a new deal on Tehran's nuclear programme and influence across the Middle East, the crown prince said.

Days before the anniversary of the October 2, 2018, killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Turkey, the crown prince said: “Absolutely not,” when asked if he ordered the murder. But he said he took full responsibility, “since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.” — Reuters