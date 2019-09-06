China pays tribute to ‘outstanding’ Zimbabwe leader Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg August 17, 2008. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 6 — Beijing paid tribute to Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe whose death was announced today, saying he was an “outstanding national liberation movement leader and politician”.

“Throughout his life, he firmly defended the sovereignty of his country, opposed foreign interference, and actively promoted China-Zimbabwe and China-Africa friendship and cooperation,” said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing in Beijing.

Mugabe led Zimbabwe with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017. — AFP