Pope Francis waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter’s square during the weekly Angelus prayer on September 1, 2019 at the Vatican. — AFP pic

VATICAN CITY, Sept 1 — Pope Francis said today he was late to his weekly Angelus prayer because he had been stuck in a Vatican elevator and had to be freed by firemen.

“I have to apologise for being late. I was trapped in a lift for 25 minutes, there was a power outtage but then the firemen came,” the smiling 82-year old pontiff said. — AFP