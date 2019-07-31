Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Wipha; schools, financial markets shut early

A general view shows residential and office buildings in Hong Kong July 30, 2019. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, July 31 ― Hong Kong today raised a tropical cyclone signal 8, its third highest level, as schools and financial markets closed and office workers left work early to get home before the storm.

The Hong Kong observatory said Typhoon Wipha was edging closer to China’s coast in the southwestern part of Guangdong province, skirting about 300km west of the city.

“The gale or storm signal, No 8 is expected to remain in force for most of rest of today,” the observatory said.

The highest warning signal is 10.

The approaching storm brought heavy rain, strong wind and stormy seas. The education bureau closed schools for the day, and authorities urged office workers to head home.

The city’s financial markets shut early and would not reopen tomorrow if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9am (0100 GMT).

Trading will be suspended for the whole day if the storm signal is still at 8 or higher at noon tomorrow.

Neighbouring Macau is also expected to be affected. ― Reuters