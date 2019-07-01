Hong Kong protesters seize key roads on China handover anniversary

People stand behind a barricade during a demonstration near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong July 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 1 — Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong took over key roads early this morning of a mass planned pro-democracy rally on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.

AFP reporters on the scene saw at least three major thoroughfares siezed by young, masked demonstrators who used metal and plastic barriers to blockade the streets.

Rows of riot police with helmets and shields were facing protesters at Fenwick Pier Street but were not moving on protesters as dawn rose over the financial hub. — AFP

