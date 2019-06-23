At least 14 dead, 50 injured after large tent collapses in India

A villager reaches out to a pot drifting away from her in a flooded area of Kendrapara district after heavy monsoon rains August 9, 2014. At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured today when heavy rain and a thunderstorm caused a huge tent to collapse in the Barmer district in India. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, June 23 — At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured today when heavy rain and a thunderstorm caused a huge tent to collapse in the Barmer district of India’s western desert state of Rajasthan, a senior government official said.

Locals had gathered for a religious event inside the tent when the incident occurred, Niraj Mishra, sub-divisional magistrate of Barmer district, told Reuters by phone.

Some people died after being electrocuted by live electricity wires as the tent collapsed while others were hit by falling debris, Mishra said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, he added. No other details were immediately available. — Reuters