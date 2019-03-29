EU Commission says no-deal Brexit on April 12 'likely'

Mounted police patrol the streets near Parliament Square in central London on March 29, 2019. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, March 29 — The European Commission today said a no-deal Brexit on April 12 was now “likely” after UK parliament rejected for the third time British Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal with the European Union.

“The Commission regrets the negative vote in the House of Commons today,” it said in a statement, adding that the EU has given London until April 12 to inform it of the next steps. “It will be for the UK to indicate the way forward before that date.”

“A ‘no-deal’ scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario. The EU... is now fully prepared for a ‘no-deal’ scenario at midnight on 12 April.”

The Commission also said divorce terms without the failed Withdrawal Agreement would be much worse.

“The benefits of the Withdrawal Agreement, including a transition period, will in no circumstances be replicated in a ‘no-deal’ scenario. Sectoral mini-deals are not an option,” it said. — Reuters