JUNE 10 — In Malaysia, many employers keep valuable employees on well past the statutory retirement age of 60. Experience, technical expertise and institutional knowledge often make that an easy business decision. But what happens when the same employer later tries to rely on “retirement age” to justify dismissal?

A recent Industrial Court decision makes the answer clear:

Once an employer has allowed an employee to continue working for years after turning 60, it cannot casually invoke retirement age as a convenient basis for termination.

In that case, the employee continued serving as a Project Manager for several years after turning 60, with no change to his terms of employment.

The employer later terminated his employment on several grounds: that it had ceased tunnel and bridge formwork projects, that he had already exceeded retirement age, and that he had not been assigned active work for the preceding 12 months. After issuing the termination notice, the company also raised allegations of misconduct and conflict of interest, claiming that the employee was operating a personal business in competition with the employer. The employee challenged the dismissal as being without just cause or excuse.

The Industrial Court ruled in favour of the employee.

The Court held that the employer could not suddenly fall back on retirement age after voluntarily retaining the employee for several years beyond 60. While Malaysian law sets 60 as the minimum retirement age, it does not compel employers to terminate employees upon reaching that age. More significantly, the Court found that, through its own conduct, the employer had effectively waived any right to insist on retirement at 60.

The employer’s conduct pointed strongly in the opposite direction. It continued paying salary and benefits, granted salary increments, and even revised the employee’s EPF contribution rate from 4 per cent to 8 per cent after he had passed 60. Those actions were entirely inconsistent with any suggestion that the employment relationship had ended once he reached retirement age. Having continued to treat him as part of its active workforce, the employer could not later dismiss him on age alone. It still had to establish a valid reason and comply with the proper process.

The Court also rejected the employer’s attempt to rely on allegations raised only after the termination notice had been issued. The Industrial Court reaffirmed that employers are generally bound by the reasons given at the time of dismissal. Fresh allegations introduced only later are often viewed as an afterthought and cannot ordinarily be used to retrospectively justify termination.

Industrial Court rulings continue to shape employer obligations in post-retirement employment disputes. — Unsplash pic

For employers, the message is straightforward. Once an employee is retained beyond 60, retirement age may no longer remain available as an easy ground for dismissal, especially where the employer’s own conduct shows a clear intention to continue the employment relationship. Any later termination must therefore be supported by just cause and carried out with proper procedural fairness.

Proper documentation

It is also prudent for employers to address retirement arrangements expressly through clear contractual clauses or well-defined post-retirement employment terms. Whether the employment continues on a fixed-term basis, a renewable arrangement or some other revised structure, proper documentation can reduce uncertainty and better protect the employer’s position in any future dispute.

Just as importantly, employers should ensure that all grounds for dismissal are properly investigated and clearly articulated from the outset. Attempts to introduce new reasons after termination may not only fail, but may also undermine the employer’s credibility before the Industrial Court. In dismissal disputes, substance and process matter equally.

* Leonard Yeoh is a senior partner and Stella Beh an associate with the law firm Tay & Partners.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.