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The group comprised travellers either seeking entry into Malaysia or transiting through the country en route to other destinations in Asia. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

AI travel advice backfires: Israelis detained at KLIA during transit, envoy warns against Malaysia trips

While the Middle East conflict has resulted in some tourists cancelling or postponing their trips to Malaysia, travellers can use alternative transit airports not affected by the ongoing war. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Malaysia’s tour agencies saw 2,800 cancellations in first week of Iran war, say tourists now in wait-and-see mode

A screenshot of a video of the said incident which went viral on social media. — Picture via social media
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Police probe deadly Klang smash after Honda City driver, allegedly intoxicated, collides head-on with motorcyclist

JP Morgan head of Asia and co-head of global emerging markets equity strategy, Rajiv Batra, told CNBC in an interview that, beyond China and Malaysia, most economies in the region appear more vulnerable to energy shocks. — Picture by Yusof Isa
Malaysia  / 19 h ago

JP Morgan: Malaysia, China seen as more resilient among Asia economies in current global turmoil

Small boats loaded with merchandise sail past the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025. Seafarers’ helplines say they are overwhelmed with messages from crews stuck in the Gulf by the Middle East war, desperately seeking repatriation, compensation and onboard supplies. — AFP pic
World  / 7 h ago

‘We don’t want to die. Please get us from here’: Helplines buzz with alerts from seafarers trapped in war

Students eat their lunch on the first day of a free-meal programme at Kedung Badag 1 State Elementary School in Bogor, West Java, on January 6, 2025. Indonesia is looking to save up to 40 trillion rupiah (RM9 billion) by cutting back on its free meal programme, an official told AFP today. — AFP pic
World  / 18 h ago

Indonesia eyes RM9b saving as free meals for schoolchildren cut from six days to five, says official

A Reuters/Ipsos survey shows declining support for President Donald Trump as Americans voice concern over the cost of living and US strikes on Iran. — Reuters pic
World  / 17 h ago

Blocked strait, rising oil, stalled diplomacy: A month into Iran conflict, Trump faces only hard choices

The Kelana Jaya line of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) serves as one of the busiest public transport hubs in the Klang Valley, carrying more than 350,000 passengers daily. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

KL’s secret LRT tunnel doubles as emergency evacuation route for passengers

A man has been remanded for four days from today for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and causing the death of a motorcyclist in Klang. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Driver in his 20s remanded four days after fatal Klang crash hurls motorcyclist onto car roof

Police have arrested an Egyptian man for allegedly threatening to kill an elderly woman and burn down her house at the Kampung Muhibbah People’s Housing Project (PPR), Bukit Jalil, on Wednesday. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

Police: Egyptian tenant hauled in after threatening to torch Bukit Jalil flat and kill elderly landlady

A plume of smoke rises from the site of a strike in Tehran early on March 28, 2026. Airstrikes knocked out electricity to parts of Tehran and its surroundings yesterday as a top Iranian official accused the United States of plotting a ground invasion despite publicly pushing for a negotiated deal. —- AFP pic
World  / 3 h ago

Strikes knock out power in Tehran, Iran says US plotting ground invasion

Traffic authorities in Narathiwat said the stricter enforcement aims to improve road discipline for all drivers, including motorcyclists, and to reduce accidents. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 3 h ago

Malaysian drivers in Thailand beware: Steep fines and jail await those who flout traffic laws from April

This photograph taken on March 17, 2026 shows Singaporean elders taking part in a parkour training session in Singapore. This is ‘geriatric parkour’, where around 20 retirees learned to tackle a series of relatively demanding exercises, building their agility and enjoying a sense of camaraderie. — AFP pic
Singapore  / 7 h ago

Let's get physical: As Singapore ages, retirees turn to parkour for fitness, fun and friendship

Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah, said the man, a local resident, was discovered at around 11.26am following the tip-off. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 4 h ago

Strong stench leads to discovery of man’s body in Ipoh home

During the operation, the python regurgitated the calf in a bid to escape, but the team successfully controlled the situation and completed the capture in about 30 minutes. — Pictures from X/@update11111
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Massive 5.5m python caught feasting on calf in Baling oil palm plantation

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