JUNE 4 — There are moments in a nation’s history when leadership is not merely about authority, but about holding a fragile idea together. In Malaysia’s case, few figures embodied this better than Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

Much has been said about contemporary tensions in federal-state relations, including ongoing debates surrounding Petronas–Petros and Sabah’s 40 per cent constitutional revenue entitlement. To understand the roots of these frictions, it is instructive to return to the early years of Malaysia and the leadership approach that defined that era.

The formation of Malaysia in 1963 was neither smooth nor uncontested. It unfolded amid significant regional hostility. Indonesia launched Indonesia–Malaysia Confrontation, while the Philippines laid claim to Sabah. For the newly formed federation, particularly Sabah and Sarawak, the situation was precarious, with risks extending beyond external aggression.

It was within this context that Tun Razak’s leadership proved decisive. As deputy prime minister and later prime minister, he managed these geopolitical tensions. His approach was not defined by grandstanding, but by disciplined diplomacy and regional engagement. He facilitated the de-escalation of Konfrontasi, culminating in the 1966 peace agreement between Malaysia and Indonesia. This outcome was achieved through sustained negotiation, trust-building, and sensitivity to regional dynamics.

Equally important was his recognition that national stability could not be secured through external diplomacy alone. It required internal cohesion, especially with Sabah and Sarawak, whose inclusion in Malaysia remained delicate.

Here, Tun Razak’s leadership revealed a grounded, grassroots orientation. Unlike leaders who govern primarily from the centre, he invested significant time engaging directly with communities across the federation.

Historical records show that throughout the late 1960s and early 1970s, he made frequent visits to East Malaysia, often prioritising rural development. These visits were not merely symbolic; they informed policy decisions and interventions.

One of the clearest reflections of this approach was the introduction of the New Economic Policy (NEP) in 1971. While often discussed in the context of ethnic restructuring, its broader thrust was pro-equity. The NEP aimed to reduce poverty irrespective of race and restructure societal imbalances. At the time, Malaysia’s poverty rate stood at approximately 49.3 per cent in 1970, with rural poverty significantly higher, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

Under Tun Razak’s administration, development allocations increasingly targeted rural infrastructure, education and agricultural productivity. Federal expenditure under the Second Malaysia Plan (1971–1975) focused on less developed regions, especially Sabah and Sarawak, where development gaps were most pronounced. Rural development agencies were strengthened, and land development schemes such as Federal Land Development Authority expanded rapidly, offering pathways out of poverty.

While precise disaggregated figures for Sabah and Sarawak remain limited, broader trends are instructive. Poverty levels were among the highest in East Malaysia. By 1980, the national poverty rate had declined to around 37 per cent, reflecting redistributive and development-focused policies. Beyond measurable outcomes, the philosophy underpinning these policies signalled a commitment to inclusion.

A policeman looks at pictures depicting Malaysia's second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein at a special commemorative seminar held at the Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur January 14, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Tun Razak understood that Malaysia could not function as a centralised construct. The federation required trust, and trust could not be legislated; it had to be earned through engagement, equitable development and respect for regional identities. This sensitivity was important in the context of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, which enshrined safeguards and autonomy provisions for Sabah and Sarawak.

While subsequent decades have seen debates over the interpretation and implementation of MA63, there is a widely held view, particularly among the older generation in East Malaysia, that Tun Razak approached these arrangements with sincerity and respect.

His leadership was not transactional; it was relational. He listened, engaged, and recognised that unity is not the absence of difference, but the ability to manage it with fairness. This is why his legacy continues to resonate in Sabah and Sarawak. He is remembered as a leader who not only spoke about national unity but actively practised it, acknowledging realities on the ground.

There were echoes of this approach during the tenure of Najib Razak, particularly in efforts to strengthen connectivity between Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia. Initiatives to increase development allocations and improve infrastructure reflected awareness of longstanding disparities.

However, such efforts have not always been sustained. The result is a persistent sense of imbalance, reflected in disputes over resource governance, fiscal arrangements and the broader question of the spirit of Malaysia’s formation. The current discourse on federal-state disputes is therefore not merely technical or legal, but a reflection of underlying issues of trust, equity and the nature of the federation.

Tun Razak’s leadership offers a useful lens through which to view these challenges. He demonstrated that stability in a diverse federation comes not from asserting control, but from building partnership. It requires leadership to move beyond formal structures and engage with lived realities, and a commitment to fairness that is visible, not just declared.

Malaysia today is far more complex than in the 1960s, yet the fundamental principle remains unchanged: the nation’s strength lies in the quality of its relationships, especially between the centre and its regions. The lesson from Tun Razak’s era is clear. Unity is not built through rhetoric or policy alone. It is built through trust.

Malaysia does not need to reinvent its foundation, but to remember it. To reimagine Malaysia through the lens of Tun Razak is not nostalgia, but a call to return to a philosophy of leadership rooted in trust, humility and genuine engagement with those at the margins. In a time when differences are amplified and mistrust easily politicised, the enduring lesson is that unity must be built patiently, through fairness that can be felt on the ground.

If we lead with that conviction, the idea of Malaysia will not merely endure. It will evolve into something stronger, more balanced and more meaningful for every region that calls it home.

*Prof Datuk Dr Ramzah Dambul is chief executive officer of the Institute for Development Studies (Sabah) and a board trustee of the Tun Razak Foundation.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.