KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Malaysia’s kopitiam concept could potentially emerge as an exportable identity capable of strengthening tourism branding, food entrepreneurship and cultural influence abroad, according to culinary veteran Chef Rossham Rosli, who has spent 33 years in the industry.

Drawing on more than three decades of experience in the culinary profession, including serving as an international judge at global culinary competitions, Rossham said Malaysia’s next opportunity may not necessarily lie in exporting individual dishes alone, but rather in introducing a broader dining ecosystem that reflects the country’s multicultural identity and everyday food culture.

Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur head chef Rossham shared his views with Bernama after returning from the 17th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2026”.

He was among the international panel of judges at the culinary competition and also coached Malaysia’s representative for the Young Chef International (YCI) tournament held alongside the forum.

Rossham is also Gastronomy Association of Malaysia president and World Platform of Islamic Countries Culinary Societies’ Secretary General, positions that gave him extensive exposure to culinary development, international gastronomy networks and food promotion initiatives across multiple countries.

From kaya toast and kopi traditions to multicultural breakfast offerings and shared dining experiences, Rossham sees Malaysia’s kopitiam culture as a unique value proposition that can resonate internationally while remaining distinctly Malaysian.

According to him, unlike individual dishes, which sometimes face limitations due to differing taste preferences across markets, kopitiam culture offers a more adaptable concept. It also combines familiar staples such as bread, coffee, rice, noodles, curries, kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs.

These offerings are distinctive Malaysian flavours, traditions and dining customs that can be appreciated internationally.

“Whether it is bread, noodles or rice, we have all the fundamental staple foods,” he added.

Rossham said Malaysian kopitiam culture offers a wider culinary experience that is approachable among international audiences, even as it retains its local identity.

“Malaysia should look beyond food promotion from a purely culinary perspective and recognise the wider economic ecosystem supporting the kopitiam concept.

“Beyond food itself, Malaysia’s kopitiam ecosystem supports a broader value chain involving bakery businesses, coffee supply chains, food manufacturing activities, small and medium enterprises, hospitality operators and tourism-related experiences, all of which could benefit from stronger international positioning of the (kopitiam) concept,” he said.

He also highlighted that the concept brings together a variety of dishes and beverages under one recognisable identity.

Countries around the world are increasingly leveraging food culture as part of broader economic positioning and tourism strategies. Rossham also noted that Malaysia’s multicultural dining identity has similar untapped potential, given the country’s unique blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, Nyonya, as well as Sabah and Sarawak culinary influences.

His views are shaped by decades in professional kitchens and by extensive international exposure through culinary competitions, judging assignments and gastronomy engagements across countries, including Türkiye, Indonesia, Tunisia and Russia.

Throughout those engagements, he said Malaysian chefs have consistently demonstrated strong capabilities on the international stage, with Malaysia regularly ranking among the top performers in culinary competitions involving Islamic countries.

“The best food for us to promote internationally is our national cuisine. Food, after all, is often one of the first ways people connect with a country’s culture and identity,” he said.

Heritage influences, multicultural traditions

For international visitors, the kopitiam culture is distinctly Malaysian, combining heritage influences, multicultural traditions and daily local experiences under one roof. This allows visitors to enjoy the food itself and experience the social and cultural environment that has shaped Malaysia’s food identity for generations.

Rossham advocates a broader national cuisine positioning rather than focusing too heavily on individual state-based food identities. He said a unified multicultural narrative provides stronger international recognition and branding opportunities and makes it easier for global audiences to understand and appreciate Malaysia’s culinary diversity.

Malaysia spent years promoting individual dishes abroad, but it is concepts such as the kopitiam that offer greater long-term potential because they bring together multiple elements of the country’s food culture under a single, recognisable identity.

“The concept is particularly relevant because it naturally accommodates different culinary traditions under one roof, making it easier to introduce international audiences to the broader Malaysian food story.

“Food brings people together,” he said, recalling how food promotion activities often create opportunities for networking, cultural exchange and relationship-building across countries.

He also argued that gastronomy should not be viewed solely through a hospitality lens, as food increasingly intersects with tourism development, entrepreneurship, heritage preservation, the expansion of the halal ecosystem, export opportunities, and nation branding, making it a strategic asset that extends far beyond the dining table.

“In an increasingly competitive global tourism landscape, heritage alone is no longer enough. It must also create economic value and international relevance.

“Malaysia’s culinary heritage has endured through generations, shaped by diverse cultural influences and traditions passed down over time, but the next challenge may lie in determining how the country can internationalise and commercialise its culinary strengths without losing authenticity and cultural value,” he said. — Bernama