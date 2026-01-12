JANUARY 12 — The Yi Jing (易经) says: “That which is above form is called the Dao; that which is within form is called the tool”.

Products are tools.

Brands are the Dao.

As we enter 2026, global economic competition is no longer merely about efficiency, cost, or scale. Geopolitical fragmentation, supply chain restructuring, rising technological barriers, and the rapid penetration of artificial intelligence are pushing country competition to a higher and more complex level.

From “who can manufacture more” to “who is remembered, trusted, and emotionally preferred by the world.” In other words, country competitiveness is upgrading from industrial capacity to brand power and narrative power.

1. Malaysia must elevate “nation branding” to a core country strategy

For a long time, when we talked about competitiveness, we talked about investment, infrastructure, industry, and export volume. But in the new era, what truly determines a country’s long-term premium, influence, and strategic positioning is whether the country can continuously create brands that are globally recognised and emotionally connected with consumers.

Look at the United States: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, KFC, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple. Look at China: Huawei, BYD, HONOR, vivo, Xiaomi, BGI Genomics. These are not just companies.

They are symbols of national capability and trust. This is no longer just a corporate issue. It is a core project of national soft power and economic upgrading.

2. Why start with durian? Because it is strategically symbolic

A durian seller shows the top selling Musang King at his stall near the Bentong-Raub main road in Pahang. — File picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Durian is not just a fruit. It carries three unique national strategic meanings.

First: food is the most powerful and universal cultural bridge

No form of cultural export crosses borders more easily than food. From Japanese sushi, Korean kimchi, Italian pizza to French wine — cuisine has always been the most successful carrier of national branding.

Second: durian is Malaysia’s “national treasure-level” resource

Malaysia possesses the world’s top-recognised varieties such as Musang King and Black Thorn, the most complete cultivation ecosystem and flavour profiles, and extremely high global recognition. Yet today, what we export is still mostly “fruit”, not “a national brand.”

Third: durian is not an agricultural issue — it is a national soft power gateway

Durian can connect agriculture and food industry, tourism and culture, premium consumption, and national image. It can become “the first gateway brand through which the world knows Malaysia.”

3. From durian, Malaysia can build a complete national brand ecosystem

Imagine this as a national project:

A Malaysia National Origin Certification System for Durian

A matrix of world-class Malaysian durian brands

Durian cultural centres, experience halls, and themed tourism routes

High-end food processing and derivative IP products

A unified global narrative of “Malaysia Durian” as a national brand

This is no longer agriculture. This is the foundation of Malaysia’s National Brand Ecosystem.

4. The rise of local brands shows Malaysia’s national brand ecosystem is emerging

Brands like ZUS Coffee, Ahmad Fried Chicken, Marrybrown, PROTON, PADINI, AirAsia, as well as new-generation F&B brands such as HuaYang, Hometown Hainan Coffee, and Bungkus KawKaw, prove one thing: Malaysia does not lack brand-building capability. What we lack is treating branding as a national strategic project.

These brands share something important: they all have clear and unique value propositions, rooted in Malaysia’s multi-cultural heritage. They are living symbols of cross-cultural integration and broad public acceptance. Anyone who walks through major shopping malls across Malaysia can see this clearly: these outlets are full, vibrant, and patronised by both locals and foreigners alike. Even more importantly, some of these brands have already started making inroads into other Asean countries and the Middle East.

However, as Malaysian brands move into new frontiers and unfamiliar markets, two factors will become decisive for sustaining Malaysia’s country competitiveness: talent and supply chain competitiveness. Without globally capable talent and resilient, efficient regional supply chains, even the best brands will struggle to scale sustainably.

5. Learning from India and Vietnam: every country needs a recognisable global signature

India is shaping its national image through Tata, Reliance, Infosys. Vietnam is using coffee as a super symbol of national cultural export. Malaysia can combine: Durian + Aviation + Halal Food + Multicultural Experience to create a highly distinctive and globally recognisable national brand portfolio.

We have entered the era of brand civilisation

Manufacturing can be replicated. Technology can be caught up. Capital can be accumulated.

But national image, cultural trust, and emotional connection cannot be outsourced.

If Malaysia truly wants to move towards high-income status, high premium economy, and long-term country competitiveness, then we must: elevate building a brand nation and the National Brand Ecosystem to a core country development strategy.

And durian is the best place to start.

* KP Chiew is a strategist and researcher in glocalisation and global strategy, and founder of the SilkRoad Global Academy.

