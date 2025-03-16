MARCH 16 — R&D is an important business of universities. R&D generates new knowledge and provides solutions to society’s challenges. Impact is measured by the return of value. There is concern that the impact nowadays is seen as not significant. This matter was raised at a recent engagement with the authors of the new national blueprint on higher education.

Concern is also raised on the mismatch between what universities produce in terms of talent and technology with what the industry need. It is no surprise that many are underemployed. The latest figure shared was that close to 2 million graduates in the country are underemployed. These are some of the problems plaguing higher education. The new blueprint should address this.

Many are concerned that most of the R&D end up as journal publications. The impact on the country is limited. Many feel it is time to migrate to transdisciplinary research, which integrate knowledge from multiple disciplines to address complex problems holistically. For Malaysia, increasing investment in transdisciplinary R&D is crucial to foster innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Malaysia faces environmental challenges such as deforestation, biodiversity loss, and plastics pollution. Transdisciplinary R&D can combine ecological science, engineering, and policy studies to develop sustainable solutions. One example is to develop carbon-neutral palm oil production by integrating agricultural science, energy, and social impact analysis.

Issues such as the pandemic, rising healthcare costs, and non-communicable diseases require collaboration between biomedical research, technology, and social sciences. Tackling dengue outbreaks through integrated approaches involving epidemiology, data analytics, and urban planning is another example. Combining traditional agricultural knowledge with advanced technologies like AI, genomics, and climate modelling can ensure sustainable food production. Integrating robotics, material science, and business models can strengthen Malaysia’s manufacturing competitiveness. Whilst, R&D in cultural preservation, digital platforms, and sustainable tourism practices can boost the sector while preserving heritage.

The author says universities, industries, and government must collaborate for impactful R&D. — Freepik pic

Malaysia aspires to transition from a middle-income to a high-income economy. Transdisciplinary R&D can enable solutions that cannot be achieved within single disciplines. Example, developing green energy solutions by merging expertise from chemistry, engineering, and environmental policy to address both technological and regulatory challenges. Malaysia’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires interdisciplinary approaches. Transdisciplinary R&D aligns with SDG priorities such as clean energy, quality education, and reducing inequalities.

The 12MP emphasises innovation-driven growth. Transdisciplinary efforts can integrate diverse sectors to achieve this vision. Malaysia’s rich biodiversity offers opportunities for R&D in pharmaceuticals, conservation, and biotechnology. Integrating biology, chemistry, and economics can maximize these benefits. The country’s multicultural society provides a natural laboratory for studies on social cohesion, language technologies, and inclusive policies. Malaysia’s position in Asean makes it a potential leader in regional transdisciplinary initiatives addressing common challenges like trade, energy, and climate change.

Transdisciplinary R&D fosters collaboration across universities, industries, and government bodies, leading to better resource utilization and innovation. One way is to establish innovation hubs, such as Centre of Excellence, COE, where researchers from different fields can collaborate on shared goals. Training researchers to think beyond disciplinary boundaries equips them to solve real-world problems effectively. Malaysia can develop a workforce skilled in critical thinking, creativity, and collaborative problem-solving, aligning with the demands of a rapidly changing global economy. There are examples of successful transdisciplinary initiatives. Precision agriculture is one which combine IoT, AI, and agricultural sciences to optimise farming practices. Also smart cities development which integrate urban planning, data science, blockchain and social policies to create liveable cities.

There are challenges though. One is the institutional silos and the lack of incentives for cross-disciplinary work. Also the limited funding for large-scale collaborative projects. Some recommendations include establishing dedicated funding schemes for transdisciplinary projects, promoting partnerships between academia, industry, and government, and developing frameworks for evaluating transdisciplinary R&D impact. Investing in transdisciplinary R&D is essential for Malaysia to address complex challenges, remain globally competitive, and achieve sustainable development.

By fostering collaboration across fields, the country can unlock innovative solutions that benefit both the economy and society. This approach positions Malaysia as a leader in knowledge-driven, inclusive growth within the Asean region and beyond. Universities are in the best position to lead.

*The author is an Associate Fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies (UAC), Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected].

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.