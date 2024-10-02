OCT 2 — Education has long been the foundation for progress and enlightenment in any society. The Golden Age of Islam and the Dark Ages of Europe are strong examples of how knowledge can shape the course of history.

In today’s digital age, spreading knowledge is easier and faster than ever before.

However, the sheer volume of information can also lead to misinformation reaching large audiences. Social media, in particular, has a bigger impact on people than previous forms of entertainment because it’s accessible anytime and anywhere. T

his has driven content creators to go to great lengths to make their material entertaining, as it brings financial rewards from programs like TikTok’s creator bonuses or through brand deals.

While social media offers an income for successful creators, it has also promoted the idea of an easy lifestyle, fuelled by the glamorous images influencers often share.

Some influencers even suggest that education isn’t necessary for financial success, which has caught the attention of young audiences.

Unfortunately, this message has led some children to lose interest in their studies. More than 10,000 students in Malaysia, for example, skipped their SPM exams, choosing instead to pursue content creation. Additionally, 80,000 students dropped out of school, which raises concerns about the future for these young people.

Though the numbers may not seem overwhelming, they reflect a growing trend.

Many children believe that content creation will make them wealthy, without realizing the effort it takes to succeed in the long run.

Beyond producing great material, creators must also remain relevant while avoiding behaviours that could lead to social exclusion.

For young minds, this can be extremely challenging and stressful.

It is crucial for parents and adults to help children understand the value of education and make learning engaging for them.

Children need to first discover their passions, and teachers should adapt their teaching methods to suit these interests.

Becoming a content creator is a career like any other, with its own set of demands. However, there is an increasing need for creators to make content that benefits their audiences.

Take, for example, Reina Lum (@reinalum), a digital creator on TikTok who shares news and explains legal matters related to current events, using her background as a lawyer.

Her legal knowledge allows her to present well-founded arguments, which offer valuable information to viewers.

Similarly, Auri Katarina (@aurikatariina), another creator, produces videos about cleaning the homes of individuals struggling with mental health issues.

Her content not only sheds light on these challenges but also teaches practical cleaning methods.

Content creation and consumption are now part of daily life, but it’s important to recognize that making social media a reliable source of income requires effort and persistence.

As with other jobs, not everyone will find long-term success.

That’s why students and children should prioritize their studies.

The skills and knowledge they gain can open doors to jobs that require specific qualifications, or they can use their education to become knowledgeable influencers who contribute positively online.

The ability to influence others comes with responsibility. Khairul Aming (@khairulaming), for example, after winning the ‘Creator of the Year’ award at the TikTok Awards 2023, took the opportunity to express his gratitude and reminded young people to focus on their studies and work towards a better Malaysia.

Making Malaysia a great nation begins with equipping the younger generation with valuable knowledge.

Education is just as important as any basic necessity.

It’s essential to understand that education doesn’t just lead to careers in medicine or engineering but is equally vital for roles such as plumbers, mechanics, chefs, and other essential jobs that keep society running smoothly.

