MARCH 28 — On this auspicious day of Nuzul Al-Quran, commemorating the momentous occasion when Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) received the first revelation of Islam’s sacred book, the Holy Quran, it is imperative for us as Muslims to reflect deeply on our current situation. This urgency is heightened considering the recent “sock gate” controversy, which has left us profoundly disturbed by the events that have unfolded.

It is imperative to remind ourselves of Malaysia’s intrinsic strength, rooted in its kaleidoscope of cultures and races — a testament to our profound diversity. Yet, amid this richness, sinister forces lurk, attempting to unravel the fabric of our society with their warped vision of Islam. Certain politicians, hungry for power and relevance, have shamelessly exploited this controversy to portray themselves as champions of a version of Islam — one that stands in stark contrast to its true essence of inclusivity, peace, and justice. While the act of printing the name of Allah on a sock is unquestionably disrespectful to Muslims, it is but a terrible oversight of the involved supermarket chain.

However, the aftermath of this debacle has been nothing short of calamitous for a nation that prides itself on its diversity. Vigilantes, masquerading in the name of Allah, have emerged, setting a perilous precedent toward religious extremism. It is appalling that such brazen behaviour continues unchecked, with authorities appearing lethargic in their response. The recent incarceration of individuals like Chiok Wai Loong and Ricky Shane Cagampang for their online comments on the controversy is a glaring indictment of justice and freedom of expression in our nation. While these individuals faced swift punishment, vigilante groups roam free, acting as judge, jury, and executioner. This stark double standard in law enforcement reeks of the erosion of the rule of law.

Moreover, the opportunistic exploitation of sensitive issues by politicians has fuelled a dangerous ‘lynch-mob’ mentality, suffocating dissenting voices and deepening societal schisms. It is imperative that the rantings of faceless individuals on social media not be used as a pretext for vigilantism, for such actions only serve to tear at the very fabric of our society. In his book Islam: Basic Principles and Characteristics, Khurshid Ahmad eloquently defines Islam as the “embodiment of the code of life,” a divine guide bestowed upon humanity by Allah.

Islam, at its core, champions the equality of all humanity, transcending barriers of colour, class, or race. The Quran’s poignant reminder of unity in al-Imran (3:103) serves as a beacon of hope in these tumultuous times. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Ayah al-Imran 3:103 beautifully states:

و ا ﻋ ﺘ ﺼ ﻤ ﻮ ا ﺤ ﻞ ا ﺟ ﻤ ﻌ ﺎ و ﻻ ﺗ ﻔ ﺮ ﻗ ﻮ ا و ا ذ ﺮ و ا ﻧ ﻌ ﻤ ﺖ ا ﻋ ﻠ ﻢ إ ذ ﻛ ﻨ ﺘ ﻢ أ ﻋ ﺪ ا ء ﻓ ﺄ ﻟ ﻒ ﺑ ﻗ ﻠ ﻢ ﻓ ﺄ ﺻ ﺤ ﺘ ﻢ ﺑ ﻨ ﻌ ﻤ ﺘ ﻪ إ ﺧ ﻮ ا ﻧ ﺎ –

“And hold firmly to the rope of Allah and do not be divided. Remember Allah’s favour upon you when you were enemies, then He united your hearts, so you — by His grace — became brothers.”

However, certain factions in Malaysia have propagated a distorted interpretation of Islam — a divisive and race-based ideology that betrays its foundational principles. They have hijacked Islam, reducing it to a tool for their selfish agendas.

The harsh reality facing Malaysia today is that we have veered off course from our foundational narrative. Politicians, driven by narrow agendas, have prioritised religious symbolism over the cherished values of multiculturalism and inclusivity.

Instead of fostering understanding and dialogue, we are now ensnared in a quagmire of intolerance, where dissent is stifled, and alternative perspectives are silenced. This dangerous trajectory has tarnished our nation’s reputation and undermined the very democratic principles we hold dear.

Yet, amidst this turmoil, a flicker of hope remains. Malaysia’s redemption lies in embracing the true principles of Islam — justice, fairness, and compassion. Our leaders must heed this call, steering the nation toward a future where diversity is celebrated, and harmony prevails.

It is time for Malaysia to reclaim its identity as a bastion of multiculturalism and tolerance, rejecting the divisive ideologies and self-serving politicians that threaten to tear apart the very fabric of our society.

About Sisters in Islam

Sisters in Islam is a non-governmental organisation working towards advancing the rights of Muslim women in Malaysia within the framework of Islam, universal human rights principles, constitutional guarantees, as well as the lived realities and experiences of women.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.