FEBRUARY 20 — As representatives of the Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA), we have consistently expressed serious reservations about the proposed revisions to citizenship laws currently under review. These proposed changes, in their current form, deviate from the core principles of justice, equality, and respect for human dignity that are fundamental to our country’s ethos and advancement. According to a press release in December, the Attorney General’s Chambers has been drafting the proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution and may have finalised this process.

While one of the proposed amendments aims to grant citizenship to children born abroad to Malaysian mothers — and should be lauded — five other proposed amendments, in their current form, threaten to introduce regressive measures that could disenfranchise certain segments of our population. Foundlings, abandoned children, and the children of Stateless Malaysian Permanent Residents would lose their right to citizenship. The constitutional protection against statelessness would also be removed, especially for elderly stateless persons, children born pre — marriage, adopted stateless children and other vulnerable individuals. Additionally, foreign spouses of Malaysian men are at risk of statelessness if their marriage ends within two years of acquiring Malaysian citizenship. Lastly, stateless children would have shorter timeframes to apply for citizenship through the citizenship-by-registration provision, exacerbating their challenges.

MCRA said while one of the proposed amendments aims to grant citizenship to children born abroad to Malaysian mothers — and should be lauded — five other proposed amendments, in their current form, threaten to introduce regressive measures that could disenfranchise certain segments of our population. — Picture by Devan Manuel

The Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim himself has criticised the administrative hurdles that stateless children must overcome in seeking citizenship; yet the current proposed amendments would further exacerbate the difficulties they face.

Advertisement

“These are genuine cases of children who were born and raised in Malaysia, and who qualify to be citizens under our constitution; under our laws and constitution no child should or can be rendered stateless,” Anwar wrote in 2017. “It is shameful that stateless children have to file legal actions and be dragged through a series of appeals simply to obtain the basic right of citizenship.

Therefore, we urgently appeal to you, as members of the executive body of the government and a custodian of our nation’s laws, to take immediate action to halt these five regressive citizenship amendments. We believe that it is imperative to uphold the integrity of our citizenship laws and ensure that they reflect the values of justice, equality, and respect for human dignity. Such amendments not only go against the spirit of inclusivity and unity upon which our nation was founded, but also risk exacerbating existing social divisions and inequalities.

We strongly urge the Cabinet to promptly disclose the draft bill as a Green Paper and make it available for public consultation. A Green Paper would enable stakeholders to consider policy options to address proposed regressive amendments thoroughly, avoiding rushed decisions.

Advertisement

Without access to the precise wording, the public cannot fully assess the implications of the proposed changes that will affect their lives. Meaningful public engagement is vital in a democracy, ensuring all stakeholders can provide input on matters affecting their rights. Transparent and inclusive consultation processes demonstrate the government’s commitment to accountability and respect for citizens’ voices.

The Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance is a coalition of concerned citizens, activists, and organisations dedicated to upholding the rights and dignity of all stateless persons and those impacted by discriminatory citizenship laws. We implore you to consider the grave implications of the proposed citizenship amendments and to prioritise the protection of citizenship rights for all individuals in Malaysia. We stand ready to engage constructively with the government and other stakeholders to ensure that our citizenship laws uphold the principles upon which our country was founded and with which our nation advances.

We thank the Cabinet Ministers’ attention to this urgent matter and remain hopeful for a positive outcome that safeguards the rights and welbeing of all Malaysians.

Endorsements:

A. Non Governmental Organisations/Civil Society Organisations:

1. Association of Women Lawyers (AWL)

2. Agamm Ani Msia

3. All Women’s Action Society (AWAM)

4. Bait Al Amanah ( BAA)

5. Beyond Borders

6. Borneo Komrad

7. Buku Jalanan Chow Kit

8. Cahaya Society

9. Centre for Independent Journalism

10. CHILD

11. Childline Foundation

12. CRIB Foundation (Child Rights Innovation & Betterment)

13. DHRRA Malaysia

14. EMPOWER

15. ERA Consumer Malaysia

16. EWRF

17. Family Frontiers

18. Foreign Spouses Support Group (FSSG)

19. G25 Malaysia

20. Gabungan Lembaga Pengelola Sekolah sekolah Tamil Malaysia

21. Gabungan Persatuan-Persatuan Penganut Agama Saiva Malaysia

22. HAKAM

23. HaKita

24. Hindu Sevai Sangam

25. IMAN Research

26. Iskul Sama diLaut Omadal

27. Johor Women’s League (JEWEL)

28. Kemban Kolektif

29. Lawyer Kamek, Sarawak

30. Lawyers for Liberty (LFL)

31. Make it Right Movement

32. Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS)

33. Malaysian Council of Child Welfare

34. Malaysian Hindu Dharma Mamandram

35. Our Journey

36. PASUMAI

37. Penan Empowerment Networking Association (PENA)

38. Persatuan Bekas Pelajar Sekolah Tamil Malaysia ( Permata )

39. Persatuan Kebajikan dan Kepenggunaan Wanita , Malaysia

40. Persatuan Pengguna Luar Bandar Malaysia

41. Persatuan Perkasaan Sosial dan Pembangunan Perusahaan Perai, Pulau Pinang

42. Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor

43. Persatuan Untuk Anak Kita (Puak Payong)

44. Pertubuhan Belia Hindu Pelabuhan Klang (HYO Port Klang)

45. Pertubuhan Pembangunan Wanita Tamarai Pulau Pinang

46. Persatuan Martabat Untuk Semua Petaling Jaya

47. PROHAM

48. PS the Children

49. PTDM

50. PurpleLily Social Association Kuching

51. Pusat KOMAS

52. Sabah Human Rights Centre (SHRC)

53. Sarawak Women For Women Society (SWWS)

54. Sisters in Islam (SIS)

55. Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM)

56. Sustainable Development Network Malaysia (SUSDEN Malaysia)

57. The Rise Malaysia

58. Toy Libraries Malaysia

59. Voice of Children (VOC)

60. Women’s Centre for Change (WCC)

61. Yayasan Chow Kit

62. Yayasan Penyelidikan & Pembangunan Pendidikan Tamil Malaysia

B. Coalitions/ WorkingGroups:

1. Child Rights Coalition Malaysia

2. Malaysia Stateless Alliance

3. The OKU Rights Matter Project

C. Individuals/Activists/Impacted persons:

1. Agnes Padan (activist)

2. Amy Dangin (Mother, Actor, Social Media Influencer)

3. Andrew Khoo, Advocate & Solicitor

4. Anwar Fazal

5. Betty Yeoh (Women/Human Rights Activist)

6. Bill Jugah (ICON)

7. Cikgu Rahayu, Children Education Activist

8. Dashran Yohan, journalist

9. Dato’ Dr Amar-Singh HSS, Consultant Paediatrician, Child-Disability Activist

10. Dr Yeoh Kheng Song ( Child Specialist )

11. Eliza Thea Topaz

12. Heah Tze Ling (father of stateless child)

13. IVY Josiah ( Women’s Rights Activist)

14. Jasmine Wong Kah Man — Lawyer

15. Jayamalar

16. Kasthuri Krishnan — Child Rights Lawyer

17. Lee Cheah Cherng (stateless biological father)

18. Norman Goh

19. Nurol Akma (Abby) Latif

20. Muhammad Sha’ani bin Abdullah

21. Philip Choong Kim Hoong(stateless)

22. Puteri N. Balqis (Founder, Save The Schools MY)

23. Ranee Sreedharan — Child Rights Lawyer

24. Rozy Ghaffar

25. Sheila Rahman (foster mum to 5 stateless kids)

26. Tan Chia Ee — Human Rights Activist

27. Vanessa Christie Menon ( Above 21 Stateless )

28. Viqar Ahmed Mohammad

29. Wong Kueng Hui (Former statelesss/ Activist)

30. Yuenwah San

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.