FEBRUARY 16 — Malaysia officially recognised the republic of Lithuania de jure, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the independence of the Lithuanian territory, on the 11th of September 1991. Formal diplomatic relations would be established subsequently on the 9th of March in 1994—an honorary Lithuanian consulate, signifying increasing development between the two nations, would also be opened in Malaysia on the 21st of December, 2018. Bilateral cooperation between the two nations has proved to be immensely beneficial for substantial economic development and empowerment; particularly in recent times. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and its detrimental impact on the Baltic region affecting various industries including energy and trade, due to its reliance on its trading partners and have prompted countries such as Lithuania to explore the diversification of its arsenal of economic cooperatives. This economic diversification will be key in catalysing economic progress in the country. Increased Malaysian cooperation with Lithuania could potentially serve to promote multifaceted trade relationships; helping contribute towards a multi-polar global order. The bilateral relationship in question will not only aid Lithuania in its pursuit of economic liberality and independence but simultaneously equip Malaysia with trade channels that launch Malaysian businesses in Balkanic and European territories; allowing for wider market penetration. Enhanced Malaysian-Lithuanian bilateral cooperation is undoubtedly crucial.

Increased Malaysian cooperation with Lithuania could potentially serve to promote multifaceted trade relationships; helping contribute towards a multi-polar global order. — Unsplash pic

These developments could subsequently promoting greater business development and incubation both in Lithuania and Malaysia, inspiring newfound innovation. Given the additional concerns of regional security that have arisen following the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, relations between the two nations could contribute towards the widening of the dialogue on regional security in the Balkans in a way that addresses collective global interest. Malaysia, therefore, could also better leverage its strategic position in Asean to communicate the coalition’s interests on a greater scale. The underlying necessity in this rests on the impact of the conflict on the global supply chain—the disruption of the agricultural yield in this region causing a surge in prices of raw materials across the world. It is in this area that the two countries can work towards developing strategic policy instruments that work towards promoting peace and stability.

On the 19th of September 2023, the Minister of Lithuania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry—Gabrielius Landsbergis—in conversation with the former minister of Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry in New York expressed Lithuania’s commitment in seeking “countries that are geographically distant from Europe” with “shared interests.” His warm invitation to the Malaysian foreign minister to visit Lithuania and resume talks on Malaysia-EU economic cooperation agreement was welcomed by the Malaysian authorities. At present, Malaysia stands as Lithuania’s 62nd trade partner. Lithuania’s exports to Malaysia, in 2023, amounted to €31 million and total trade turnover amounting to €55 million.

Advertisement

As both nations approach the fourth industrial revolution and look to explore emerging technology, Malaysian-Lithuanian relations have the capacity to capitalise on new trade relationships and alliances to promote technological agreement. Malaysia could also explore establishing important educational agreements in which Lithuanian students are afforded better access to Malaysian educational institutions, helping inspire increased intellectual exchange between the two nations.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.