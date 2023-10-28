OCTOBER 28 ― There may be something strange about the number of casualties in the current conflict in Gaza.

As Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad keenly observed, when the war started reports said that 2,000 Palestinians were killed. The number of Israelis killed was 1400.

The war has gone on for more than two weeks. 5,000 Palestinians have been killed, but the number of Israelis killed remains at 1400.

Tell US President Joe Biden the number of casualties on both sides. He would say he had “no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using” for the death toll in Gaza Strip.

Compare that to the statement by Amnesty International (AI) which said that it had already documented unlawful Israeli attacks on Gaza, which included indiscriminate attacks causing mass civilian casualties and which must be investigated as war crimes.

The global movement of more than 10 million people who are committed to creating a future where human rights are enjoyed by everyone, relied on the number reported by Palestinian authorities.

Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre, after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. — Reuters pic

AI spoke to survivors and eyewitnesses, analysed satellite imagery, and verified photos and videos to investigate air bombardments carried out by Israeli forces between 7 and 12 October, which caused horrific destruction, and in some cases wiped out entire families.

According to AI, since October 7, Israeli forces have launched thousands of air bombardments in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 3,793 people, mostly civilians, including more than 1,500 children, referring to the numbers from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. Approximately 12,500 have been injured and more than 1,000 bodies are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Understandably, Biden’s remark has sparked outrage. One death should be one too many.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.