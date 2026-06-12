SINGAPORE, June 12 — A Pakistani man was detained and deported after causing a temporary lockdown at Woodlands Checkpoint on June 4, according to The Straits Times.

The Straits Times citing the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), reported that the incident occurred at about 9.42am when an Auxiliary Police Officer spotted the man walking against traffic near the Arrival Motorcycle zone.

The man claimed he had dropped his cashcard when questioned, but later turned back and ran towards Malaysia despite instructions to stop, while officers were checking on his motorcycle.

“ICA officers immediately responded to the incident and initiated a lockdown of the checkpoint, as part of our security protocols,” the authority was quoted as saying.

He was later arrested and handed over to ICA’s Enforcement Division for investigations. ICA said the man told officers he had no intention of entering Singapore.

He was given a stern warning for failing to follow instructions and resisting officers, and was barred from re-entering Singapore.

Under Singapore’s Immigration Act, those who obstruct officers can be fined up to S$4,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both, the Singapore daily reported.