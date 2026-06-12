KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — National music icon Datuk M. Nasir and his company, Luncai Emas Sdn Bhd, have filed a lawsuit against MyTeksi Sdn Bhd, alleging that the company used his name and brand without permission for commercial promotional purposes on its platform.

The suit was filed by M. Nasir, whose real name is Mohd Nasir Mohamed, 69, together with Luncai Emas through the law firm Zulpadli & Edham at the High Court here on April 27, naming MyTeksi as the defendant.

Case management has been fixed for June 29 via e-Review before Deputy Registrar S. Malarselvi.

According to the writ of summons and statement of claim obtained by the media today, the plaintiffs alleged that the defendant used the name and brand “M. Nasir” in the promotion of coffee beverages marketed as “Kegemaran M. Nasir” through the defendant’s official Instagram account without authorisation.

The plaintiffs stated that on April 23, 2025, the defendant uploaded an advertisement via the Instagram accounts @grabmy and @grabfoodmy featuring a cup and a can of coffee labelled “GrabFood” and “GrabMart” to promote products or services offered through the company’s platform.

“In addition to the advertisement, the caption used was ‘Kopi-kopi kegemaran M Nasir’, followed by the phrase ‘Dua-dua pun Grab ada’, which directly referred to M. Nasir and created the impression that the products or services had an association with him,” the statement of claim said.

The plaintiffs alleged that the use of the name and brand “M. Nasir” without consent had caused misunderstanding and confusion among members of the public, thereby affecting the singer’s good name and reputation.

They further contended that the advertisement did not include any disclaimer or clarification stating that the reference to “M. Nasir” was not intended to refer to the artist, nor that he had no involvement whatsoever with the defendant or the products and services being promoted.

According to the plaintiffs, the use of M. Nasir’s name in a commercial context was clearly intended to capitalise on his reputation and commercial value in order to promote the defendant’s products and services without the plaintiffs’ knowledge or approval.

As such, the plaintiffs are seeking general damages, exemplary damages amounting to RM3 million, aggravated damages of RM2 million, as well as interest and costs.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an injunction to restrain the defendant, its agents and employees from continuing to use the name and brand “M. Nasir” for commercial purposes.

In addition, they are applying for an order requiring the defendant to disclose an account of profits derived from the sale of beverages advertised under the “Kegemaran M. Nasir” name. — Bernama