GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 12 — It was the tale of “Beauty and the Beast” that lit up the Estadio Guadalajara on Thursday, with South Korea’s stylish football overcoming the Czech Republic’s rugged, route-one tactics in an adrenaline-fuelled World Cup clash.

South Korea were more than worthy of the 2-1 win, showing their trademark indomitable spirit with a come-from-behind victory to join Mexico atop Group A, in a match decided in a scintillating second half.

The Koreans stuck firmly to their game plan, taking the initiative throughout with silky, intricate play and precise passing that consistently put their opponents under pressure.

Talisman Son Heung-min had the lion’s share of chances, but frustratingly failed to find the net.

South Korea, competing at their 11th successive World Cup and unbeaten in qualifying with 40 goals scored, delivered an early statement of intent that a deep run could be on the cards.

Son combined well with Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung, with the trio producing sharp interchanges, darting runs and quick passing sequences that repeatedly carved open the Czech defence, though without end product in the first half.

In a match of stark contrasts, it was the Czechs and their direct, physical approach who struck first. Ladislav Krejci broke the deadlock just before the hour with a perfectly timed header from a 35-metre throw-in by Vladimir Coufal.

South Korea, buoyed by a largely Mexican crowd in Guadalajara, stayed composed and struck back eight minutes later.

Hwang In-beom latched onto Lee Kang-in’s through ball, turned brilliantly past two defenders and lifted a composed finish over advancing goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Momentum shifted firmly thereafter, with South Korea pushing forward and eventually taking the lead in the 80th minute when Hwang turned provider, delivering a precise low cross for substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu to finish.

The Czechs continued to threaten from set pieces, sticking to their physical approach in search of an equaliser. Adam Hlozek came close from another long throw, while Tomas Soucek had a headed goal ruled out for offside.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo praised his players’ fighting spirit and discipline.

“Before the match I gave the players two messages,” he said. “To not give up until the end, and to unite as one and play together.” — Reuters