JUNE 12 — Despite remarkable advances in cancer treatment, breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide and continues to pose a significant public health challenge.

While awareness campaigns and screening programmes have contributed to earlier detection, a substantial number of patients are still diagnosed when the disease has already progressed beyond the breast.

This condition, known as metastatic breast cancer, represents one of the greatest challenges in modern oncology and remains a leading cause of breast cancer-related mortality.

Metastatic breast cancer, often referred to as secondary breast cancer, develops when cancer cells from the original breast tumour spread to distant organs such as the bones, lungs, liver, brain, or lymph nodes.

Unlike primary breast cancer, which is localized within the breast, metastatic breast cancer has the ability to travel and establish new tumours in other parts of the body.

The process of metastasis is highly complex.

Cancer cells acquire the ability to invade surrounding tissues, enter the bloodstream or lymphatic system, evade immune surveillance, and establish secondary tumours in distant organs.

In some cases, these disseminated cancer cells may remain dormant for years before becoming active again, leading to recurrence long after the primary tumour has been treated.

The risk of metastasis varies depending on several factors, including tumour subtype, genetic characteristics, lymph node involvement, and treatment response.

Metastatic breast cancer, often referred to as secondary breast cancer, develops when cancer cells from the original breast tumour spread to distant organs such as the bones, lungs, liver, brain, or lymph nodes. — Pexels pic

Aggressive subtypes such as triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and HER2-positive breast cancer are generally associated with a higher risk of recurrence and distant spread.

Symptoms of metastatic breast cancer depend largely on the affected organ.

Patients with bone metastases may experience persistent bone pain or fractures, while lung involvement can lead to chronic cough, breathlessness, or chest discomfort.

Metastasis to the liver may cause abdominal pain or loss of appetite, whereas brain metastases can result in headaches, dizziness, seizures, or neurological complications.

These symptoms often resemble those of other medical conditions, making early medical evaluation particularly important.

Advances in diagnostic technologies have significantly improved the detection and monitoring of metastatic disease.

Imaging modalities such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET-CT), bone scans, and molecular profiling enable clinicians to determine the extent of disease spread and formulate individualized treatment strategies.

Treatment of metastatic breast cancer has evolved considerably over the past decade, with modern oncology increasingly embracing precision medicine.

Rather than a “one-size-fits-all” approach, therapies are tailored to the biological and molecular characteristics of each patient’s tumour.

Depending on the type of breast cancer and its specific features, treatment may include hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy.

These treatments aim to slow disease progression, relieve symptoms, prolong survival, and improve quality of life.

Researchers are also exploring innovative approaches such as nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems, which may enhance treatment effectiveness while reducing side effects, offering new hope for patients with advanced disease.

Metastatic breast cancer should not be viewed solely through the lens of survival statistics.

Advances in supportive care have enabled many patients to live meaningful and productive lives while undergoing treatment.

Modern cancer management emphasizes not only prolonging survival but also preserving physical function, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life.

As a researcher involved in cancer biology and molecular toxicology, I believe the future of metastatic breast cancer management lies in the integration of precision medicine, early detection, innovative therapeutics, and multidisciplinary care.

Continued investment in scientific research, public awareness initiatives, and equitable access to modern healthcare services will be essential to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of breast cancer in Malaysia.

Although metastatic breast cancer remains a formidable challenge, ongoing breakthroughs in targeted therapies, immunotherapy, molecular diagnostics, and nanomedicine are transforming the treatment landscape.

These advances provide renewed hope that patients diagnosed with advanced disease will continue to experience longer survival, better quality of life, and improved treatment outcomes in the years ahead.

* The author is Dr Nik Nur Syazni Nik Mohamed Kamal, a senior lecturer at Pusat Kanser Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Universiti Sains Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.