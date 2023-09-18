SEPTEMBER 18 — Nuclear technology plays an important role in various socioeconomic sectors of the country, particularly in the industrial, health, food and agriculture, water management, and environmental protection sectors. The safe use of nuclear science and technology through technology transfer and capacity development has a positive impact on the world.

Malaysia has gained many benefits from the safe use of nuclear technology since the introduction of the X-ray machine in Malaya in 1897. Since then, the use of nuclear technology has been expanding along with the rapid progress of the country's industry. At present, Malaysia has various facilities and laboratories based on nuclear science and technology, some of which have received international recognition, including as an International Collaborative Center (ICC) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a Regional Training Center (RTC), and a Regional Nuclear Security Support Center (NSSC) in Asia and the Pacific.

Malaysia has a research nuclear reactor, the TRIGA PUSPATI Reactor (RTP), which has been operating at the Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuclear Malaysia) since 1982. RTP is used for research and development purposes, including the production of medical, industrial, and agricultural radioisotopes, as well as education in the field of nuclear science and engineering. In addition to RTP, Malaysia also has various irradiation facilities that can enhance the stability and sustainability of food supply, medical care, and health care, among other related purposes.

In line with the development of nuclear technology, it's time for Malaysia to take steps forward to empower the safe use of nuclear technology based on the sustainable development goals outlined by the United Nations (UN). Below are some of the focus areas involving the use of nuclear technology in Malaysia.

Food and agriculture

Nuclear technology has been widely used and is capable of addressing issues related to the stability and sustainability of food supply through smart agricultural systems, land management, crops, and livestock. This contribution is evident through the production of more than 30 types of improved crop varieties and seeds that are disease-resistant and weather-tolerant. Among these is the production of the NMR152 rice seed, which has successfully increased farmers' income through yield improvements ranging from 35 to 50 percent. This rice seed has received the FAO/IAEA Outstanding Achievement Awards in 2014 and 2021 in the category of new rice plant mutation breeding and the Malaysia Commercialization Year 2021 Awards in two categories: Research Entrepreneur Award and Supreme Award.

Nuclear technology has also proven to be able to help verify the purity of food from natural sources, ensure it's safe to consume, and identify its locality. For example, for agro-products like rice, swiftlet bird nests, and honey, neutron activation techniques are used for characterizing the elemental profile of the original habitat and verifying the authenticity of products through geochemical markers. This process assists the Malaysian Ministry of Health and the Veterinary Services Department of Malaysia in enforcement and control over agro-food in Malaysia.

Nuclear technology can also be used to improve food quality and safety through irradiation techniques by eliminating harmful bacteria and pests, thereby extending the food's shelf life. Therefore, nuclear technology has the potential to assist local small and medium industries in meeting the food safety import standards set by international bodies and import markets.

Environmental, water, and natural resource management

Environmental, water, and natural resource management is crucial for universal life. As the population increases and the economy grows, access to clean and safe water becomes critical. Nuclear techniques can be extended to determine the age and quality of water, contributing to the development of integrated water resource management plans to preserve water-related ecosystems. Issues related to limited water resources can be tackled with more effective resource management through the study of underground water sources. Nuclear technology also helps address water pollution issues through the treatment of industrial wastewater, reducing pollutants, and improving water quality for safe reuse.

The use of nuclear technology for environmental and natural resource management can enhance monitoring strategies for effective environmental planning. This includes the development of air quality databases, identifying radioactive elements and compounds in the marine environment. These techniques also offer sensitive and accurate analysis methods for measuring the concentration of pollutant substances in the atmosphere and oceans, to manage and protect the vast marine ecosystems sustainably.

In 1984, Malaysia established the National Radioactive Waste Management Center for the safe management of radioactive waste in the country. This radioactive waste results from various nuclear activities, such as research reactors, medical institutions, industrial sectors, and from naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM) in mineral processing, as well as the oil and gas industry. Among these wastes, NORM and disused sealed radioactive sources (DSRS) are the types of radioactive waste most commonly produced in Malaysia. At present, borehole disposal technology facilities are being developed in collaboration with the IAEA in the country for the disposal of accumulated DSRS waste.

Nuclear safety and security

Malaysia's capabilities in leading the field of nuclear safety and security have the potential to make the country a regional hub for services and training in the future. This aligns with Malaysia's selection as an IAEA Regional Training Center in the field of radiation protection and safety, and as a Regional Nuclear Security Support Center (NSSC).

In terms of infrastructure, Malaysia has a system for detecting nuclear and radioactive materials through 82 Radiation Portal Monitors (RPM) at entry and exit points throughout the country. These facilities enable Malaysia to detect the movement of nuclear and radioactive materials in and out of the country. Additionally, there are eight Environmental Radiation Monitoring Stations (ERMS) that are used to monitor levels of environmental radiation.

Malaysia also has nuclear safety and security labs such as the Regional Loaner Pool for radiation detection equipment, Physical Protection Lab, Mobile Radiological Lab, Environmental and Radiochemistry Lab, and Analytical Chemistry Lab to ensure the safe use of nuclear technology.

Conclusion

As we all know, the world is currently facing challenges related to climate change and the need to transition to more sustainable and resilient energy sources. In this context, nuclear energy holds immense potential as an alternative energy source that can offer a stable supply with very low carbon emissions. Therefore, nuclear energy not only meets the country's increasing energy needs but can also become a new economic resource through various aspects such as infrastructure development, research and innovation, as well as education and training.

Nuclear energy is one of the most efficient and durable energy sources, with nuclear reactors capable of operating for several decades. This will help Malaysia ensure long-term energy supply stability while achieving sustainable development goals. In addition, the responsible and safe implementation of nuclear technology, complying with strict nuclear safety and security standards and protocols, will ensure that the risks to the environment and human health can be managed and controlled.

Beyond energy production, the nuclear industry also offers opportunities for generating new economic resources. The construction and operation of nuclear power stations will open up new employment opportunities and stimulate the development of supporting industries. The knowledge and expertise required in this sector will also drive education and training, creating opportunities for Malaysia to become a center of excellence and training in the nuclear field in this region. Indirectly, this will enrich the country's innovation and technology ecosystem, making Malaysia more competitive on the international stage.

Overall, nuclear energy holds significant potential to play a crucial role in creating a more sustainable and resilient future for Malaysia, both in terms of energy, the environment, and the economy. With a prudent and safe approach, nuclear energy can become one of the main pillars in the country's energy transformation and economic development.

*Chang Lih Kang is Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.