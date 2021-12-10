Is pushing up cases of Covid-19 the KPI for the next 100 days? — Dr Koh Kar Chai

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DECEMBER 10 ― Is pushing up the number of Covid-19 cases part of the KPI for the next 100 days? Looking at the 100 day Malaysian Family Aspiration programme which was launched in KLCC on 9, Dec and slated to run for 4 days, it would seem so.

It seems that garnering publicity is on overdrive now though we are still staring at both the delta and Omicron variants in this country.

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on October 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Even as we are in the midst of encouraging the booster shots in a bid to stave off the pandemic, there are quarters in responsible government positions who seem to want the pandemic to stay.

Telling the public that processions whether for religious purposes or to show protest at rising food prices is not allowed out of safety concerns due to the pandemic and yet allow for government to run events is saying that the virus is selective in who it wants to infect.

* Dr Koh Kar Chai is the president of the Malaysian Medical Association.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.