Heart in the right place — Lee Yew Meng

DECEMBER 9 — This is the first time the Sarawak ruling coalition is contesting as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) after exiting the Barisan Nasional (BN) post-GE14. GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

In their 11th state election in 2016, then BN-led Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem (Tok Nan) won 72, DAP 7 and PKR 3 of the 82 seats available. The configuration has since changed owing to the emergence of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and the turbulence in PKR. Yes, this new phenomenon of defections or party hopping has crept into Sarawak.

I am reliably informed that the standing before the assembly dissolution read like this: GPS 67, PSB 6, DAP 5 and Independents 2 (with two vacant seats).

On Nomination Day (December 6) the aspirants were: GPS 82, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) 73, PSB 70, PKR 28, DAP 26, ASPIRASI 15, Parti Bangsa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) 11, Amanah 8, Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (SEDAR) 5, PAS 1 and Independents 30.

Situational analysis – The polls

All the top leadership of contending parties offered themselves. Everyone thinks they can manage Sarawak better than the other fellow, however, all are in absolute agreement that the state has been treated unfairly by Putrajaya.

Party flags seen at the Marudi ferry jetty at Sungai Bakong, next to the Iban Sg Arang ethnic village, a major thoroughfare between the town of Marudi and Miri and Bintulu, Sarawak, December 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

This will be Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Zohari’s, better known as Abang Jo, first foray leading the coalition into battle. He decided to move from Satok (1981-2021) to Gedong upon the retirement of the incumbent. Why? His own words, “I want to leave a legacy in the rural south”. The significance of this statement will come through later.

Abang Jo joined the state government in 1984 and has been the CM since 2017 (on the demise of Tok Nan).

A lot of attention is placed on how PSB will fare. It is led by Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (WSK), Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly, and one-time SUPP leader who is a six-term member for Bawang Assan. He had served as a state minister from 2004 thru 2019, including the substantive post of Finance Minister. WSK had major fallout with SUPP in 2014 and various reconciliation attempts from both internal and external sources have been futile.

PSB has traction with both the Chinese and Dayak communities and therefore could pose a serious threat to PRS and SUPP.

GPS in fielding Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew, a member of the prominent Sibu Lau clan, to contest in Bawang Assan means it won’t be a “walk-in-the-park” for WSK.

Observers feel that the fact PRS acting president Joseph Salang Gandum wasn’t given a seat, when he has openly stated that he welcomed an offer could mean the faction rivalry from within isn’t quite resolved as yet. Party president Tan Sri James Masing had passed away October 31. Political funding is expected to be a critical issue.

Flamboyant Chong Chieng Jen (CCJ) of DAP has moved to Padungan (in the heart of Kuching) from Kota Sentosa where he served three terms. The main adversary is GPS’s Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng. The incumbent was two-term (2011 – 2021) Wong King Wei who quit DAP in July 2020 to become an Independent.

Kopitiam talk is that PSB will overshadow DAP as the main Opposition, if not by seat count, it will be by popular votes. WSK is regarded as a “builder” while CCJ is known as a “fighter”.

What is the expectant result of the 12th state election? I think we can expect to see only MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) from GPS, PSB and DAP in the new LA.

However there’s even money the maverick Datuk Ali Biju can retain Krian. He won the seat as a PKR candidate in 2011 and 2016 and jumped ship to PBBM in 2020. He is now serving as a deputy minister of Energy and Natural Resources. He also won the Saratok Parliamentary seat under the PKR ticket in 2013 and 2018. Whether Ali wins or loses has no relevance to the Sarawak LA but has bearing on “party hopping” and “party discipline”. He went against PBBM’s orders not to stand.

Actually the state election situation is quite reminiscent of the Singapore condition. We hear lots of noises, some good ideas and some strange ones from the assortment of oppositionists but there are no Clear Designs on taking over the state administration. Sabah on the other hand is perennially seeking an administration change. So are Selangor, Penang and Perak. Melaka just did theirs.

In Singapore I believe if the Workers’ Party had sought to remove People’s Action Party (PAP) they may not win anything. Bottom line — WP knows Singaporeans want PAP to stay but also want to keep a check on their performance, hence Another clear similarity — nobody claims to be the definitive defender of any faiths or racial groups! The debates are about who has the better ideas and are the better at its deliveries.

One is about an all round better Singapore and the other, an all round better Sarawak!

Sense of Belonging

The land mass measurements: Malaya 130,590 km2, Sarawak 124,450 km2 and Sabah 73,620 km2. Malaya comprises 11 states and the Federal Territory of KL.

The bone of contention in Federal Development budget allocations is that Sarawak and Sabah are viewed as if both are like the Malayan states, albeit slightly larger! For decades, year-on-year these two regions (states) have to contend with unfathomable juggling between human capital, education, socio-economic and community development WITH that of infrastructure development, owing to their massive land mass. It may be a little difficult for Malayans of the 21st century to relate but road connectivity, electricity supply and treated water are still aspirations to many parts of this state. Added on is the new item of internet connectivity.

Gedong, for instance falls within the Samarahan Division which measures 4,970 km2. That’s three times the land area of the state of Melaka.

It is like their fault for being so large and “cumbersome” and at the same time Putrajaya is not ashamed to retain a huge chunk of the resource revenue. The crux of the matter goes back to the Constitutional Amendment in 1976 which unequivocally reduced the stature of Sarawak and Sabah to that of one of the Malayan states. What a travesty of trust!

Sarawak plodded along (not merrily I’m sure) and had contributed directly towards the nation’s political stability since 1963 even though how disagreeable they can be, at times with certain Alliance/BN policies. The chance for a clean break came and they took it, pronto. Political autonomy came into being on June 12, 2018.

All Sarawakians I know abhor the continual Race and Religion play-ups in Malaya, which arguably has now moved to centre-stage.

Some examples of the pragmatism and Malaysian-centric initiatives in Sarawak are:

*RM10 million per annum is allocated to Chinese Independent Schools. There are 60 of such schools in Malaysia and 14 are located in the state. The UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) is recognized by the state.

*On rumblings of Kuching City mayor being uninterruptedly held by the Chinese community, Kuching Utara was established to address the issue as well as to hasten future developments across the Sarawak River. Meanwhile the Kuching Selatan practice continues.

*For inclusiveness, the deputy chief minister’s posts covering: Dayak Christians, Chinese community and Muslims were introduced.

*The Gawai Dayak, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Christmas celebrations are openly celebrated as joyous occasions for all. They have been long embedded as part and parcel of Sarawakian culture.

Sarawak participated to form the Federation of Malaysia and has never departed from the ideals of this mission. They played their role wholeheartedly to establish and maintain the “Malaysian Way of Life” while sadly, some among us are working their damnedest to turn the clock back, akin to striving towards the destruction of our carefully nurtured Malaysian society.

Sarawak most assuredly has her heart in the right place. The GPS 104-page Manifesto is a manifestation of their love for all the peoples of their wonderful land. It brings full meaning to their tagline #SarawakForAll:AllForSarawak.

The sense of belonging Sarawakians feel is envied by many of us.

Postscript

My wife Annette provided me this feedback. Her Sarawakian associates do have issues with GPS and Oppositionist politicos, however all of them professed their fondness and support for Abang Jo!

Very helpful, hardworking, sincere, and “I just like him”, were the reasons cited.

As far as I am concerned, he has taken up the mantle because “He has his heart in the right place”.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.