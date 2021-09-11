It should be IS8 ― Hafiz Hassan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPTEMBER 11 ― It’s not CR7, but IS7 ― Ismail Sabri’s 7 vows of reform.

Dubbed the Parliamentary and Government Administration Transformation Offer, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced seven vows of reform.

The seven vows are to:

― table an anti-party hopping law in Parliament;

― amend the Federal Constitution to implement Undi18, lowering the voting age to 18;

― amend the Constitution to limit the prime minister’s term in office to 10 years;

― ensure equal representation in Parliamentary Select Committees to include backbenchers and Opposition MPs;

― ensure all Bills tabled in Parliament, including the upcoming Budget, will be negotiated and mutually agreed with the Opposition;

― ensure Opposition politicians will be involved in the National Recovery Council (NRC) to provide input and suggestions for improvement; and

― to give the Opposition leader a salary and amenities equivalent to a minister.

If you are a Manchester United fan, the number 7 is special. The number 7 shirt was worn by the club icons like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Now, it will return to the man who succeeded Beckham in it, Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7).

It is said that seven is the number of completeness and perfection (both physical and spiritual). It derives much of its meaning from being tied directly to God’s creation of all things.

Could it be that for the above reason or reasons, Ismail Sabri stopped at seven vows?

But it could be eight.

It is said that the number 8 is a symbol of balance ― you can see it in its symmetrical shape. For every blessing it receives, it puts one back out to the universe. When things are balanced, they feel stable, controlled, and supported, which is the most productive environment for the 8 to work in.

In Chinese culture, the number 8 is considered the luckiest number of all, and represents an ultimate form of achievement that many will spend their entire lives striving for.

The eighth vow could be to table the Parliamentary Service Bill which should have been ready for tabling in Parliament.

So yes, it should be IS8 ― Ismail Sabri’s 8 vows of reform.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.