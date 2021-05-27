Make vaccines available where there is demand and need — Lee Kuan Shern

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MAY 27 — We have been told time and again that the Covid-19 vaccine is not a silver bullet but it looks like it is our best bet to get ahead of this pandemic, or at the very least get a hold of the situation. Countries which have successfully inoculated a large portion of their populations have reported improved conditions such as lower daily new cases, lower hospitalisations and lower deaths.

With daily new cases in Malaysia reaching new highs in recent days and the peak for the current wave is probably still a week or two away (at best), it is not surprising to see a mad scramble for the AstraZeneca vaccine despite it being linked to unusual and severe blood clotting events associated with low platelet counts. It offered the Malaysian public a golden opportunity to legally jump the vaccination queue and as the saying goes, the best vaccine is the vaccine in your arm.

Demand for vaccines is real so it comes as no surprise that Malaysians are frustrated to hear that about 10,000 people in Kelantan and Kedah each did not turn up for their vaccination appointments. There have been strong calls for the vaccines to be reallocated to where there is demand for the vaccines. So that got me thinking, how are vaccines allocated to the states and territories in Malaysia?

One would rationally assume that the states/territories with a higher population or in this case, the targeted population eligible for vaccination would get a proportionately higher amount of the vaccines. If this was to be the case, the 3 states with the highest populations would be Selangor, Sabah and Johor. Unfortunately, these are the 3 states which happen to see the lowest percentage of their eligible populations receiving either their first dose or both doses.

People receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

One may then challenge that the states/territories which had the highest demand in the form of registrations should have proportionately higher supplies of the vaccines. In this scenario, Selangor is ranked second (60.21 per cent) behind Kuala Lumpur (62.03 per cent) but Selangor comes in dead last with regards to the percentage of those registered having received either their first dose or both doses.

One could possibly hypothesise that vaccines are channeled to where there is great need for them as in where daily positive cases are higher. This would seem to be most plausible considering it has been frequently mentioned by Government officials as a criterion for how vaccines are allocated. Selangor has repeatedly taken the top spot be it daily new cases or cumulative cases but find itself at the bottom quartile of vaccination rate. Perlis on the other hand is the antithesis of Selangor yet Perlis find itself at the top quartile of vaccination rate.

We have often heard the need to balance lives and livelihood, and the need to keep the Malaysian economy open hence the impossibility of another lockdown like the one we had in March 2020. If this is truly the case, then we should see a higher proportion of the vaccines channeled to states/territories which contribute higher Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) so that we can protect the Malaysian economy and keep it running. Selangor again tops this chart with Perlis finding itself on the other end but the vaccination rate does not match economic productivity and output.

So, if it’s not based on demand (population size or registration rate) or need (number of cases or economic importance), how are vaccines allocated in Malaysia? What are the criteria used to determine how many vaccines each state/territory receives? Shouldn’t we rethink our country’s overall vaccination strategy and allocation to better tackle this pandemic?

We have been told to trust science, follow the data and let evidence drive our decisions. It is hoped that the analyses of the data which is retrieved from official Government sources made publicly available online and evidence produced in this article will help the Government of the day make more informed decisions that will usher us closer to taming Covid-19.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.