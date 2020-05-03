A journey back home from the 4th of May, 2020 — Arvinder Singh HS

MAY 3 — At a time that we might see things changing from the 4th of May 2020, it is essential that we adapt to ‘new norms’ in our day to day activities. From among everything, we will need to change the ways we do things and the journey back home from any trip outside (short or long- be it from the supermarket or from work) isn’t exempted from this.

As some of the ideas are a bit out there and many might think it is too far-fetched, I have put it in a Mission Impossible theme to make the readability exciting (remember- though it is themed with the Mission Impossible mode, the mission is far from being impossible!)

The kit you will need for your mission:

A few pieces of surgical masks (number will vary depending on the number of people going out with you- at the moment only 2 allowed so please adhere to the law!). Ensure that the masks are not damaged- ensure that the ear loops, strings are intact A bottle of handsanitizer (anywhere between 100-250mL depending on how long you will be away, the number of stops you are headed off to and the number of people you are bringing with you) Disposable gloves (again pairs depending on number of stops on your journey and the activity at hand- if you are going to go shopping, to the ATM, market, etc where there will be more contact with people/items that might have been touched by other people- you will need to have more pairs with you) A bag to dispose the used above mentioned items - preferably a double-secured bag with a plastic seal (to avoid spillage if items are moist etc)

Your mission, should you choose to accept it in 10 steps:

Santize your hands when you get into/onto your vehicle. If you are on a two-wheeler or exposed directly to the outside- best you mask before the start of your journey. This also applies to closed vehicles if there will be a passenger joining you (pick-up) If you are to pick up a passenger, remember- do not shake hands/salam- hand over chest and greet. Offer the passenger a dash of handsanitizer as you enter/leave the car (if he/she doesn’t have one). Offer them a mask (if they do not have one on already) or request them to wear one before entering the vehicle. Avoid individuals who are having upper respiratory tract symptoms- coughing, sneezing, runny nose or even a temperature. For hired vehicles, you might want to have a thermoscan with you just to be sure (temperature of 37.5 ̊C and above is considered a fever). For long distance/long spell journeys- you will want to be more careful as there is a tendency to use the air-conditioner (air circulation within the car is a slight worry- if at all possible avoid and opt for open windows. This recommendation is subject to change based on new evidence) If you are going to make a stop at the grocery store, ATM or the petrol kiosk- do not forget to glove yourself as you alight from the car. Upon your return, remove your gloves before touching your keys or vehicle, get into/onto your vehicle, discard the gloves into the waste bag (description in item 4) and immediately sanitize your hands. If there are multiple stops, repeat step 4 and 5 with gloves changed. Make the ride home. Once you reach your home, remove your masks and discard it into the waste bag. Alight from your vehicle and dispose the waste bag (seal it and make sure it is discarded in the appropriate bin). Sanitize your hands then carry your groceries, materials that you have bought Avoid contact with the family especially children/elderly upon your return- at least a meter away Keep the groceries/materials you have bought in your kitchen Go to the bathroom and disrobe yourself- put all the used clothes into a bucket- soak with hot water and some antiseptic to kill organisms that might have accompanied you home. Immediately take your bath with soap and water (sounds silly but you will be surprised!)

Preferably (if possible)

Use the aerosol hand sanitizer to spray materials you have bought (those of a non-edible category- DO NOT SPRAY YOUR FOOD/DRINKS!) Use the same aerosol hand sanitizer to spray your keys before storing.

Points to remember:

Plan your journey well and prevent from recycling used materials especially gloves. This virus has a great ego- it will not enter your home unless you invite it in. We have to be stringent to defeat this virus- remember, though this virus is extremely ‘brilliant’ in combatting humans, it doesn’t know how to bargain! All disinfection/preventive steps vital to ensure that we keep it away from ourselves and our families.

Malaysians- the ball is now in your court to help combat this virus.

Stay safe, stay healthy - #HAPUScovid19

* Dr Arvinder Singh HS is a Medical Officer (Research).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.