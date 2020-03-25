Untangling the face masks confusion ― Jayakumar Gurusamy

MARCH 25 ― There has been a lot of rumour mongering and misinformation among the panic-stricken people with regards to the usage of face masks during the current Covid-19 pandemic. It is timely for us to undertake simple sensible, and yet effective preventive measures to safeguard our health.

Risk communication and community engagement is a critical component of the response to any infectious disease outbreak. The Ministry of Health (MoH) has been transparently disseminating Covid-19 information daily.

Kudos to the MoH team comprising of the doctors, nurses and the rest of the healthcare professionals who have been toiling selflessly and sacrificing their family time to safe the patients who are in dire straits.

Over the last one week we have been obtaining contrary information and back pedalling regarding the usage of face masks by the public.

There was a media report that about 10 million masks will be imported from China and will be distributed free to all Malaysians who need it.

A day later, it was revealed the face masks are reserved for healthcare professionals. It followed later by an order by the City Hall that made it compulsory for face masks to be used by everyone including customers in supermarkets and restaurants.

This was further reiterated by security personnel enforcing the movement control order (MCO) to wear the surgical masks. In response to this order, numerous supermarkets in the city made it mandatory for customers to don a mask within their premises.

Many people were prevented from entering the supermarkets or some offices due to this order. The confusion was fortunately settled when the Director-General of Health clarified the MoH guidelines does not require the general public who are healthy to wear face masks.

Later, the Inspector General of Police stepped in and clarified that police officers were not requiring the public to wear face masks but were only advising them to do so. This confused state of affairs due to the involvement of multiple agencies caused paranoia and frustration among Malaysians.

It creates an artificial shortage due to the brisk sale of surgical masks resulting in panic buying among the people. In the process, the healthcare professionals in the government and private sectors who are in dire need of the face masks encounter supply shortage and are left in the lurch exposed to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health’s (MoH) guidelines on the usage of masks is similar to the advice of the World Health Organisation. The MoH guidelines does not require the general healthy public to wear the face masks when they are out of their homes.

The requirements to wear the masks are only for the high risk populations like healthcare professionals, others who are on duty at the front line, caregivers taking care of a sick person with cough or runny nose and finally any one who is suffering from respiratory symptoms. These guidelines are also in tandem with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention at USA.

According to CDC, a surgical mask protects the user only from large air droplets, like those released when someone sneezes or coughs and from splashes. Surgical masks are not designed or certified to prevent the inhalation of small airborne particles which are more of a health concern (tiny particles that are 2.5 microns or less in size).

The SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) is 125 nanometres (nm) in size and can easily squeeze through the gaps and sides of any ordinary face mask. 1 nm is equal to one billionth of a metre.

Somehow, the general perception among the people is as long as one wears a scarf or any mask in front of the nose and mouth, that will filter out some of these viruses that are floating around out

there.

Unfortunately, there remains little evidence to support this myth. The users of these masks need to be mindful of the limitations and precautions when donning them. The three-ply mask is superior to the single-ply mask.

The mask must fit snugly over the face covering the nose, mouth and chin. The coloured side of the mask always faces outwards. The strings are positioned firmly to keep the mask in place. It is advisable not to touch the mask once it is secured on your face.

Recently, there was a viral video depicting a minister demonstrating the usage of face mask incorrectly by touching the masks repeatedly. Frequently touching the mask may contaminate it.

People who touch their faces a lot can increase the spread of coronavirus. Once the mask is worn, it should not be pulled down below the mouth. It is a good practice to wash your hands before and after handling the mask.

When removing the mask, avoid touching the outside of the mask. This part may be covered with germs. Once the mask is removed, fold the mask outwards (ie. the outside of the mask facing inwards) and dispose the mask into a plastic or paper bag before putting it into a rubbish bin with a lid. It should not be kept in your pocket or bag as it is contaminated.

The mask is ideally for single use and should not be re-used. If the mask is soiled by a sneeze or by cough, it should be disposed off immediately and another one used.

The hot climate in Malaysia together with our high humidity may cause discomfort for some users due to the vapour formation associated occasionally with itchiness around the mouth after donning the masks.

The simpler recommendations as advocated by the health authorities which are more effective in keeping the virus away from us remains the frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Alternatively, use hand sanitisers when hands are

contaminated with saliva or nasal secretions and after handling the sick or touching any suspected contaminated items.

Hands must be washed thoroughly after using the toilets as well as before and after meals. In general, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Practice good cough etiquette. Do not sneeze into your hands. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue instead of handkerchief. Throw the tissue into the waste receptacle. Lastly, maintaining social distancing helps one to prevent Covid-19.

There is meagre evidence to show self-made mask has any use. Research suggests the improper usage of face masks, using recycled mask or home sewn mask may be detrimental to one’s health and to the others due to the moisture which makes the masks a breeding ground for pathogens like bacteria and viruses. Improper or wrong usage of mask also creates a false sense of security to the user, anxiety and panic among the public.

There must be a proper channel of communication by the respective ministries especially during epidemics or pandemics. Any health-related announcement ideally must be made by the health experts from the Ministry of Health. Any contradictory announcements or flip flop decisions by the various agencies cause confusion, distrust, panic and anxiety among the public.

It also opens a window of opportunity for exploitation of the news by the unscrupulous opportunists who are out to make a fast buck on someone’s else misery or illness.

* Dr Jayakumar Gurusamy is a professor of community and occupational medicine at a medical faculty of a local higher education institution.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.